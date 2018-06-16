AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, June 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AV Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

AVHI stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $481.60 million, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.54. AV Homes has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). AV Homes had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.40 million. sell-side analysts expect that AV Homes will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AV Homes by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 221,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 68,269 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AV Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in AV Homes by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 108,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AV Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AV Homes by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AV Homes, Inc engages in the homebuilding and community development businesses in Florida, the Carolinas, Arizona, and Texas markets. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and building of active adult communities, which are age-restricted to the age 55 and over active adult demographic; and primary residential home communities under local Savvy Homes, Bonterra Builders, Royal Oak Homes, and Oakdale-Hampton brands for first-time and move-up buyers.

