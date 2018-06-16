Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison expects earnings per share to lie between $5.85 and $6.05 for fiscal 2018. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 19%. Focus on productivity, acquisitions, aggressive cost control and share repurchases will drive the company's results. Moreover, its consistent execution of strategies continues to enhance competitive advantage while driving profitable growth. Its shares have outperformed the industry over a year's time. Avery Dennison initiated a restructuring plan associated with the consolidation of the European footprint of its Label and Graphic Materials segment to ensure continued high returns for the segment and improve its competitiveness. However, restructuring charges asscotated with the plan will dent second quarter margins. Also higher debt levels and raw material inflation remain concerns. “

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.11.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.37, for a total transaction of $1,043,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,684.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,953 shares in the company, valued at $15,130,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,026 shares of company stock worth $12,441,319 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 163.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,243,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,121,000 after purchasing an additional 771,818 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 673,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 322,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 233,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,657,000 after purchasing an additional 209,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 723,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,142,000 after purchasing an additional 153,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.