Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Position Reduced by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,675 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.41% of Avery Dennison worth $37,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.11.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

In other news, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $3,314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 6,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $639,418.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,403,863.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,026 shares of company stock worth $12,441,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

