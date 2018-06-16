Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio (NASDAQ:PSCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned 1.45% of PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio in the first quarter worth $472,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio by 99.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 188,769 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio in the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio traded down $0.40, hitting $16.13, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 70,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,100. PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

