Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Trimmed by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,959,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,411,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,978,000 after buying an additional 810,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,726,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,191,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,464,000 after buying an additional 391,569 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 732,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,921,000 after buying an additional 318,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. UBS Group dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.05.

Check Point Software Technologies traded up $0.03, reaching $99.97, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,898,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,497. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

