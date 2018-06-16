Avestar Capital LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1,056.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares during the period. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS accounts for approximately 2.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 432.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Legg Mason Inc. lifted its stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Legg Mason Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.46. 5,549,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,759,496. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS has a 1-year low of $40.88 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

