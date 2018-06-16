Avianca (AVH) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.28

News headlines about Avianca (NYSE:AVH) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avianca earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 45.789363457526 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Avianca traded down $0.19, reaching $7.27, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 91,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Avianca has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers.

