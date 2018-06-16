Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Receives $4.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Avid Bioservices opened at $3.10 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $179.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.20. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 46.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at about $2,984,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at about $2,217,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $644,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization focusing on the development and cGMP manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, and cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

