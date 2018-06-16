Short Interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Expands By 5.3%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,253,765 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 1,190,512 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,056 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines opened at $1.29 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

ASM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Noble Financial set a $2.00 target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,129,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 337,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,270,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company owns interest in the Avino property, which contains 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,104 hectares in the state of Durango, Mexico.

