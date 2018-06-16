Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) SVP Jason R. Thackston Sells 1,500 Shares

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2018

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.32, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Avista opened at $52.79 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.32. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $388.75 million during the quarter. Avista had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th were paid a $0.3725 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. Avista’s payout ratio is 76.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Williams Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,800,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,622,000 after buying an additional 272,743 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,795,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,139,000 after buying an additional 185,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply