Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) SVP Jason R. Thackston Sells 1,500 Shares

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.32, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Avista opened at $52.79 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.32. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $388.75 million during the quarter. Avista had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th were paid a $0.3725 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. Avista’s payout ratio is 76.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Williams Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,800,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,622,000 after buying an additional 272,743 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,795,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,139,000 after buying an additional 185,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

