Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report $116.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $102.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $459.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $460.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $500.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $511.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $132,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,927 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 240,807 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 162,899 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 158,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 475,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,068. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $658.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.