Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Stake Decreased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Axon Enterprise worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,092,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after buying an additional 1,598,360 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,000,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 385,793 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 329,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,289,000 after purchasing an additional 313,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $9,737,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axon Enterprise traded up $0.73, hitting $64.40, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,919,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.01. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.52, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $15,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,722,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

