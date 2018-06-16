Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ResMed worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 83,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $58,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sulpizio sold 28,403 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $2,919,260.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,887.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,226 shares of company stock worth $6,825,073. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.48. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $107.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $591.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.75 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

