Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $127,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.37.

ACN opened at $163.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $119.10 and a twelve month high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 36,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total transaction of $5,558,186.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,896,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $246,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,112 shares in the company, valued at $28,078,717.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,828 shares of company stock worth $8,145,630. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

