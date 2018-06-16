Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Position Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,945 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $150,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.92 to $116.68 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $192.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $126.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $116.68 and a 1-year high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.88 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

