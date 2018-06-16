B. Riley Lowers Qurate Retail Group (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target to $30.00

Qurate Retail Group (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Qurate Retail Group’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Qurate Retail Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Group in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.95.

Qurate Retail Group traded up $0.10, hitting $21.55, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,462,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Qurate Retail Group has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Qurate Retail Group (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Qurate Retail Group had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.15%. equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Group during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Group during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Waldron LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Group during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,860,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

