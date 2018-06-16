Brenntag AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BNR) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Brenntag AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BNR) in a report published on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETR BNR traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting €50.40 ($58.60). 620,396 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Brenntag AG/AKT o.N. Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG/AKT o.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG/AKT o.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.