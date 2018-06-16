Lanxess (LXS) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Main First Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, equinet set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.57 ($83.22).

LXS traded down €1.06 ($1.23) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €71.20 ($82.79). The stock had a trading volume of 424,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a one year low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a one year high of €74.50 ($86.63).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

