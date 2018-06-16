Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Insider John Kelly Purchases 650 Shares

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) insider John Kelly bought 650 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.16 per share, with a total value of C$14,404.00.

Shares of BAD stock opened at C$30.41 on Friday. Badger Daylighting Ltd has a 12-month low of C$22.37 and a 12-month high of C$33.50.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). Badger Daylighting had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of C$120.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Badger Daylighting in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

