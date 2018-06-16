Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price

Media coverage about Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baidu earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 47.8456370265226 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

Shares of Baidu traded up $2.33, reaching $272.97, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 5,912,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,600. Baidu has a 1 year low of $173.66 and a 1 year high of $284.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

