Thomas White International Ltd. Reduces Stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 2.3% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,371,000 after purchasing an additional 591,942 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 500,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,210,000 after purchasing an additional 318,310 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,526,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 345,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,822,000 after purchasing an additional 210,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,529,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,372,000 after purchasing an additional 204,004 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu traded up $2.33, hitting $272.97, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,912,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $173.66 and a 12 month high of $284.22. The company has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

