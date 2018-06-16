Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.72% of Zillow Group Inc Class A worth $73,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,891,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $65.21. 592,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,323. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 434.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.72 million. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zillow Group Inc Class A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

