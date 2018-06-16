Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 582,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,607,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.01% of Agios Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kaye I. Foster-Cheek sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $557,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Schenkein sold 49,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $4,463,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,077 shares of company stock worth $15,282,549 in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGIO. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $115.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.52, reaching $93.22, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 618,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,106. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.03). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 822.32% and a negative return on equity of 61.70%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

