Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $37 Million Position in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,975 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.56% of National Instruments worth $36,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 481.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 248,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 205,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,027,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,517,000 after buying an additional 166,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments traded up $0.59, reaching $44.25, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.98. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

In related news, Director James J. Truchard sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $10,064,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,822,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,310,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $69,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,475,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,275,607.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,472 shares of company stock worth $24,707,983. Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

