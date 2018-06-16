Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho set a $77.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. 10,731,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,319. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $179,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $896,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.