TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 906.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nomura set a $87.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $98.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.17. 4,721,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,363. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $1,356,715.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,024 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,852.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,567. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

