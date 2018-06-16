BancFirst Co. (BANF) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,029 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.16% of BancFirst worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BancFirst by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Friday, April 20th.

BANF opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 12.56%. research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

In other news, insider Ken Starks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $187,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $201,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,752,470 shares in the company, valued at $602,353,369.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

