Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $7.06

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 2620300 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.22 to $7.79 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $325.31 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,001,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after buying an additional 1,729,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,126,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,967.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,817,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,699,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.