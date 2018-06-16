ValuEngine Downgrades Banco Bradesco (BBD) to Sell

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

BBD stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 16.91%. sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, companies, and corporations and institutions. The company operates in two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. It accepts demand and time deposits, checking and savings accounts, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

