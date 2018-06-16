Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Media coverage about Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco Bradesco earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 47.7466965684825 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,793,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,544,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 16.91%. sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0053 per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, companies, and corporations and institutions. The company operates in two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. It accepts demand and time deposits, checking and savings accounts, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

