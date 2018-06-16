United Overseas Bank (OTCMKTS:UOVEY) and Banco de Chile (BCH) Critical Review

United Overseas Bank (OTCMKTS: UOVEY) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Overseas Bank and Banco de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Overseas Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco de Chile 2 3 1 0 1.83

Banco de Chile has a consensus target price of $86.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.06%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than United Overseas Bank.

Profitability

This table compares United Overseas Bank and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Overseas Bank 31.68% 9.87% 1.01% Banco de Chile 25.06% 17.99% 1.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of United Overseas Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Banco de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Overseas Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. United Overseas Bank pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco de Chile pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco de Chile has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Overseas Bank and Banco de Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Overseas Bank $8.99 billion 3.65 $2.46 billion $2.87 13.73 Banco de Chile $3.84 billion 4.18 $929.56 million $5.65 16.99

United Overseas Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. United Overseas Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

United Overseas Bank has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats United Overseas Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Overseas Bank

United Overseas Bank Limited provides financial products and services. The company's Group Retail segment provides deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment, and loan and trade financing products for personal and small enterprise customers. Its Group Wholesale Banking segment provides financing, trade, cash management, capital markets solutions, and advisory and treasury products and services. The company's Global Markets segment offers foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, commodities, equities, and structured investment products; and manages funds and liquidity. Its Other segment provides investment management, property, and insurance services. The company has a network of approximately 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company was formerly known as United Chinese Bank and changed its name to United Overseas Bank Limited in 1965. United Overseas Bank Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products. The company also provides insurance products and trust commissions, as well as financial consultancy services related to mergers and acquisitions, liabilities financing and restructuring, capital contribution, bonds and stocks emissions, and international business. In addition, it offers debt instruments; derivative contracts; and liquidity management, currency trading, foreign exchange transaction, international and treasury banking, securities brokerage, mutual fund and investment management, and securitization services, as well as payment management and collection services. Further, the company provides financing for importers and exporters; and factoring, leasing, express payment, electronic banking, and online payment services. It operates a network of approximately 423 branches and 1,453 ATMs. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

