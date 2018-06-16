Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires New Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,473,889,000 after buying an additional 713,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,710,303,000 after purchasing an additional 296,949 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,427,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,010,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,424,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $870,618,000 after purchasing an additional 402,240 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $965,756,000 after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $9,593,656.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total value of $373,378.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Boeing traded down $4.54, reaching $357.88, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 9,945,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $374.48. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $1.05. Boeing had a return on equity of 3,774.27% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.