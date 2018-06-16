Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile traded up $0.06, hitting $31.84, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 493,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $747.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.71 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 22.58%. analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,642,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,641,000 after buying an additional 1,118,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,429,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,642,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 845,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

