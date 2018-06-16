Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

BXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,913,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,539,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,251,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,955,000 after purchasing an additional 277,464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 178,765 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,138. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $217.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

