ING Groep NV Sells 5,858,866 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,971,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,858,866 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 8.1% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ING Groep NV owned about 0.15% of Bank of America worth $449,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,558,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720,403 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 14,842,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,789,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243,334 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,462,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,757,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 105,079,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,007,272. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.16 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.