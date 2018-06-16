Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Bank of America by 802.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Vining Sparks started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

BAC traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 105,041,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,007,272. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

