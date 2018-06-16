Mylan (MYL) PT Lowered to $42.00

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Mylan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.52.

Shares of Mylan opened at $39.00 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mylan has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Mylan had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Mylan will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth about $137,023,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 3,005.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,905,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mylan by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,334,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,089 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,444,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Mylan by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,607,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,667 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

