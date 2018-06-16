BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays raised BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Investec raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

BHP Billiton opened at $48.70 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BHP Billiton has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter worth about $147,421,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,990,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in BHP Billiton by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 949,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after acquiring an additional 650,331 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Billiton during the first quarter worth about $13,762,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter worth about $10,824,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

