Bank of Hope (HOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hope (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Bank of Hope reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hope will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Hope.

Bank of Hope (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bank of Hope had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $139.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Hope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bank of Hope from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. Bank of Hope has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 27th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of Hope’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hope by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,763,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,938,000 after buying an additional 420,915 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hope by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after buying an additional 596,701 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bank of Hope by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,343,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after buying an additional 97,651 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Hope by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after buying an additional 103,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bank of Hope by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,879,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after buying an additional 84,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

