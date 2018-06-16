Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hope Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Hope Bancorp traded down $0.19, reaching $18.01, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 2,968,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,802. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $139.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

