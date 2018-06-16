Analyzing Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) & Bancolombia (CIB)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

43.2% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Bancolombia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal and Bancolombia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bancolombia 1 6 0 0 1.86

Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus target price of $99.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.45%. Bancolombia has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.63%. Given Bank of Montreal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Bancolombia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Bancolombia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $21.48 billion 2.31 $4.09 billion $6.24 12.39 Bancolombia $5.76 billion 1.94 $784.50 million $3.64 12.79

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Bancolombia. Bank of Montreal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancolombia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Bank of Montreal pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bancolombia pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 16.37% 14.38% 0.78% Bancolombia 10.99% 9.08% 1.05%

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Bancolombia on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, risk management, debt and equity research, and institutional sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and government clients. In addition, the company offers trade finance, investment management, online investing, trust and estate services, tax planning, and investment solutions to institutional investors, as well as industry-leading research, sales, and trading services. It operates approximately 1,500 branches in Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, such as futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and bancassurance and insurance services. Further, the company provides investment banking services, such as corporate and project financial advisory, underwriting services, capital market services, and private equity management services; and trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody services, and corporate trust. Additionally, it offers loan management, transportation, car rental, advertising and marketing, and real estate brokerage services; and is involved in outsourcing activities. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 1,274 branches. It also operates 5,418 automatic teller machines; and 226 kiosks. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.