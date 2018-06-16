Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Hold

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, “BNY Mellon's shares have outperformed the industry in the last three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Higher interest rates, rising loan demand and steadily improving fee income are expected to aid revenue growth. Also, lower tax rates and cost-saving initiatives are likely to drive profitability in the quarters ahead. However, concentration risk arising from significant dependence on fee-based income remains a matter of concern, potential lesser regulations.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,615,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,160. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $838,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,037.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mitchell E. Harris sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,375. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5,067.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,463,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,695 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,549,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,403,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,369,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,702 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,042.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,195,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,240 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

