Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia opened at C$78.24 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$75.20 and a 52 week high of C$85.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 32.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

In other news, insider Andrew Branion sold 6,252 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.75, for a total value of C$498,597.00. Also, Director Scott Thomson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$77.26 per share, with a total value of C$154,520.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

