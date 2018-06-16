Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, June 5th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.6366 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,417,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,713,000 after buying an additional 19,654,899 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,948,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,905 shares during the period. Sentry Investments Corp. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 177.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 1,411,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,009,000 after buying an additional 901,989 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,235,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,379,000 after buying an additional 634,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,361,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,841,000 after buying an additional 568,616 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.