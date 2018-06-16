BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.59% of BankFinancial worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BankFinancial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 61.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BankFinancial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

In related news, insider William J. Jr. Deutsch sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $162,970.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,495.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James J. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,181 shares of company stock worth $1,343,201. Corporate insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

BFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of BankFinancial opened at $18.03 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BankFinancial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $319.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 16.70%. sell-side analysts anticipate that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BankFinancial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback 500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.