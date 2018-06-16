Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Honeywell makes up 1.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.05% of Honeywell worth $54,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 114.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell by 4,894.2% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 26,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell by 23.3% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Honeywell by 24.3% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,860,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after buying an additional 363,213 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,553. Honeywell has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that Honeywell will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Honeywell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

