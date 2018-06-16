Barclays Analysts Give freenet (FNTN) a €21.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.56 ($32.05).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of freenet opened at €23.77 ($27.64) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.