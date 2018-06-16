Barclays Lowers Dairy Crest Group (DCG) Price Target to GBX 550

Dairy Crest Group (LON:DCG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 580 ($7.72) to GBX 550 ($7.32) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DCG. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.72) price target on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Dairy Crest Group from GBX 680 ($9.05) to GBX 650 ($8.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Dairy Crest Group from GBX 610 ($8.12) to GBX 530 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dairy Crest Group from GBX 600 ($7.99) to GBX 550 ($7.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 578.33 ($7.70).

Get Dairy Crest Group alerts:

DCG opened at GBX 501.50 ($6.68) on Thursday. Dairy Crest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 503 ($6.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 654 ($8.71).

About Dairy Crest Group

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Crest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Crest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.