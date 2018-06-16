Barclays Lowers Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Price Target to GBX 440

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 460 ($6.12) to GBX 440 ($5.86) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLA. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 470 ($6.26) to GBX 425 ($5.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.33) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.66) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 540 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.92) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 461.92 ($6.15).

Standard Life Aberdeen opened at GBX 347.60 ($4.63) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 339.67 ($4.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.60 ($5.97).

In related news, insider Richard Stephen Mully acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £34,900 ($46,465.18). Also, insider Rod Paris sold 57,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 367 ($4.89), for a total value of £212,669.16 ($283,143.60). Insiders have acquired a total of 64,321 shares of company stock valued at $22,603,354 over the last three months.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

