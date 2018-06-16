MML Investors Services LLC Sells 11,525 Shares of Barclays (OIL)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Barclays (NYSEARCA:OIL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Barclays worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,964 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,300,000.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays traded up $0.04, hitting $7.61, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,406. Barclays has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

About Barclays

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.